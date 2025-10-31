Gaucher Recalled to Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Jacob Gaucher from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Flyers have returned defenseman Emil Andrae to the Phantoms.

Gaucher, 24, is a right-handed center who has played in eight games with the Phantoms this season recording one goal with one assist. He tied Alexis Gendron for the team-lead in goals last season with 20 scoring 20-18-38 in total. Gaucher signed an NHL contract with the Flyers on December 12, 2024 and made his NHL debut on February 2, 2025 against the Colorado Avalanche. He played in four games with the Flyers last season. He has played in 137 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 29-27-56.

Andrae, 23, has played in six games with the Phantoms this season recording a team-leading five assists. He has also played in two games for the Flyers this year. The Flyers' second-round selection in 2020 has played in 102 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-49-59 and has also played in 47 games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7 including 42 games with Philadelphia last year.

Lehigh Valley's road trip continues with a pair of games at the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight and Saturday.

