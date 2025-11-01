Reign Down Barracuda, 6-1

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (5-2-1-0) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (2-5-0-0) Friday night by a final score of 6-1 in front of 1,037 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign and Barracuda will meet Saturday, Nov. 1 in San Jose at 6 p.m.

Jack Hughes, Jakub Dvořák, and Kenny Connors all scored their first professional goals while Koehn Ziemmer notched his first professional point finishing with two assists. The Reign erupted offensively in the second period scoring four goals in a span of 7:48 taking a 4-1 lead with 6:13 to play in the frame.

Date: Oct. 31, 2025

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 1 4 1 6

SJ 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 23 0/4

SJ 37 1/5

Three Stars Stars -

1. Samuel Bolduc (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Quentin Musty (SJ)

W: Portillo

L: Skarek

