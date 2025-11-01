Reign Down Barracuda, 6-1
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (5-2-1-0) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (2-5-0-0) Friday night by a final score of 6-1 in front of 1,037 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign and Barracuda will meet Saturday, Nov. 1 in San Jose at 6 p.m.
Jack Hughes, Jakub Dvořák, and Kenny Connors all scored their first professional goals while Koehn Ziemmer notched his first professional point finishing with two assists. The Reign erupted offensively in the second period scoring four goals in a span of 7:48 taking a 4-1 lead with 6:13 to play in the frame.
Date: Oct. 31, 2025
Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 1 4 1 6
SJ 1 0 0 1
Shots PP
ONT 23 0/4
SJ 37 1/5
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars Stars -
1. Samuel Bolduc (ONT)
2. Taylor Ward (ONT)
3. Quentin Musty (SJ)
W: Portillo
L: Skarek
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Reign Down Barracuda, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Undone in 6-1 Loss to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Ads Are Scared off by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Outlast Rocket, 2-1, in Goaltending Duel - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Haunt Admirals in 4-3 Overtime Thriller - Cleveland Monsters
- Poulin's Two Goals Sink Islanders in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Best Thunderbirds in Overtime to Earn Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 4-0, for Third Consecutive Home Shutout - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Rise from the Dead on Halloween in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ex-Thunderbird Rosen Spoils Springfield's Night in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Shut out 4-0 in Syracuse on Halloween Night - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Ink Miroshnichenko to Two-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- First Thing's First - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive - Chicago Wolves
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.