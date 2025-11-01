Bears Best Thunderbirds in Overtime to Earn Third Straight Win

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Springfield, MA) - Calle Rosén scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Hershey Bears (4-3-1-0) to their third consecutive win and a 3-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds (1-6-0-0) on Friday night at MassMutual Center.

NOTABLES:

Bears forward Justin Nachbaur and former Bear Kale Kessy dropped the gloves four seconds into the contest, marking their second bout of the season after the pair dueled on Oct. 19 in Hershey. In this instance, both Nachbaur and Kessy received matching game misconduct penalties in addition to their fighting majors. Spencer Smallman briefly exited the game after sustaining an injury in the first period but eventually returned to the ice.

With the score tied 0-0 after the first period, the Bears outshot the Thunderbirds 14-7 in the middle frame and took a 2-1 lead after Grant Cruikshank netted his first of the season on a breakaway at 1:57 and Bogdan Trineyev scored on the backhand at 5:34. Trineyev also assisted on Cruikshank's goal to give the forward his second multi-point game of the season.

Hugh McGing scored at 8:05 of the frame to get the Thunderbirds on the board, and Dylan Peterson netted the tying strike at 5:17 of the third to level the game at 2-2.

The Bears won the game after Chris Wagner's tripping penalty at 3:13 of overtime put the visitors on the power play. With Andrew Cristall feeding Rosén from the slot, the defenseman put the puck past Vadim Zherenko at the right side of the net with 28 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

The win was Hershey's 10th straight victory on Halloween, a streak that dates back to 1998.

SHOTS: HER 38, SPR 28

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 26-for-28; SPR - Vadim Zherenko, 35-for-38

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; SPR - 0-for-2

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on the team's response after initially being forced to play without two forwards:

"I liked their response. You know, that's not easy, going down two forwards for almost two periods. The guys stepped up. You get the bingo balls going and they've got to pay attention on the bench and they did a great job."

King on the lift of Cruikshank and Trineyev's goals:

"Well I think at that time it was huge because we did lose a couple players right away, and Clay [Stevenson], hats off to him. He was making some saves for us. So to get that, you could see the guys' excitement on the bench and they're like, 'Okay, we've got this. We've just got to stay with it.'"

King on impact of Calle Rosén to deliver his first goal as a Bear in the fashion he did tonight:

"I think that's huge. I mean, he's going to put up points. It's just the type of player he is at this level. For him to get that goal, I think it just kind of breaks the ice. And now maybe he doesn't think about scoring that first one. Now he can just go and play."

King on keeping a level attitude heading into Saturday's game against an unbeaten Providence Bruins squad:

"Well, it's the old saying, work hard and stay humble, and that's what these guys are doing. But the big thing is we need to get some rest tonight and get some sleep because Providence is a good hockey team. It's going to be a big test for us. But hey, we're up for the challenge."

Calle Rosén on what led to him netting his game-winning goal:

"I think just good patience by Cristall. You know, we had a few chances, didn't really connect on it. But then he walks and sells the shot and [provided] basically an open net for me, so I can't thank him enough for it."

