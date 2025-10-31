Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors will wear specialty Patriotic Night USA themed jerseys on Saturday, November 8 and everyone has a chance to win a #46 Max Jones game issued, signed jersey in the Golden Ticket raffle. Anyone, anywhere can win with only 100 tickets sold for $30 each. There is no limit on how many tickets you can purchase with a winner selected during the game. All proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3).
