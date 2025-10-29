Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors play game four of a six-game road trip tonight in Loveland against the Eagles.

LOOKING BACK

A back-and-forth affair on Tuesday saw the Condors rally with 44 seconds left to force overtime, but eventually fall 5-4 to the Eagles in the extra session. Seth Griffith led the way with four points (1g-3a) and James Hamblin had a pair of goals.

FAMILIAR STORY

Last night was the sixth time in nine games between the Condors and Eagles that went into overtime. Both teams have won three times past regulation over that span.

FOUR SCORE

Griffith's four point night was his eighth such game with the Condors and his second four-point game in the last seven games dating back to the season finale last year. He has a five-point game as well with the team.

ROBY ADDS ON

Roby Jarventie has a point in each of the four games he has played this season (3g-3a). As part of his return to play program, he is not expected to play tonight.

HAMMERING AWAY

Hamblin's multi-goal game was his second such game of the season. The team leader in plus/minus at +6, Hamblin has five points (4g-1a) in six games.

SPECIAL TEAMS SOAR ON BOTH SIDES

Both teams had big nights on the power play last night. The Condors scored on 2/4 chances and extended their streak to six straight games with a power-play goal. They are seventh in the league at 25.9%, connecting on 7 of 27 power plays. Colorado was just as good on the power play, going 3/5 and scoring shorthanded. Their unit is fourth in the league at 31.3%.

BACK ON THE BOARD

A game after his four-game point streak ended, Rem Pitlick had two assists to extend his team lead in scoring to nine points (2g-7a) in six games. He is tied for seventh in the league scoring race.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins has won his last two starts, including stopped 23 of 24 on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Tucson.

QUICK STARTS

The Condors have scored first in five of their first six games of the season.

FIVE ON FIVE SUCCESS

Bakersfield has allowed just 12 goals at even strength (2.00 / game) through their first six games. They have surrendered 11 on special teams (9 PPG / 2 SHG).

TOUGH TO BREAK DOWN

Colorado has allowed the fewest shots in the AHL, at just 20.89 against a game. Bakersfield fired 23 on Tuesday and became the third team in eight games to score four times against the Eagles.

COLORADO FILE

Jayson Megna scored twice and TJ Tynan had three assists in the win last night. Colorado improved to 4-1-0 at home and they extended their lead atop the Pacific Division with 12 points through eight games.

UP NEXT

The third and final leg of the road trip is a series with Calgary on Saturday and Sunday at noon. Catch the games on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).

CONDORS @ EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, Loveland, Colo.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.