Bojangles Game Preview: October 29 at Hartford

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are setting out on a three-game road swing through the Atlantic Division, starting with a midweek matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 3-2-1-0 (4th Atlantic)

HFD - 2-4-0-0 (7th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 22.7% (12th) / 81.5% (15th)

HFD - 5.9% (31st) / 92.6% (1st)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.17 GF/Game (t-14th) / 3.17 GA/Game (t-18th)

HFD - 2.33 GF/Game (26th) / 3.00 GA/Game (16th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

OFFENSE CLICKING

Charlotte's offense slots in right in the middle of the AHL rankings - tied for 14th - but has had plenty of outbursts early this season. The Checkers have scored at least four goals in three of their six games thus far, and those high points have helped the team in the standings - those three instances account for each of their wins.

They'll look to get things going against a Hartford squad backstopped by the duo of Talyn Boyko and Dylan Garand. The Wolf Pack have allowed at least three goals in four of their six games this season, but have only surpassed that threshold twice. Across their last three games they have surrendered a total of six goals.

BLACK BETWEEN THE PIPES

Cooper Black has gotten the starting nod in all six of Charlotte's games this season. That matches the franchise record for most consecutive starts to begin a season - set in 2018-19 by Alex Nedeljkovic, whose streak ended there - and makes the Checkers the lone team in the AHL to have only used one goalie this season.

The other half of Charlotte's current tandem is rookie Kirill Gerasimyuk, who made his North American debut over the weekend with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates and stopped 29 of 30 shots to earn the win.

POWERING UP

Charlotte's penalty kill has gotten plenty of work as of late, facing 21 man advantages over the last four games. Despite surrendering a goal in three of those four contests, the Checkers have been up to the task - killing 18 of those 21 opportunities and pushing their penalty kill into the top half of the league rankings.

On the other side, Hartford has scored one power-play goal on 17 chances this season.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Wilmer Skoog - 7 points in last 5 games

Brian Pinho - 3 points in last 3 games

Gracyn Sawchyn - 3 points in last 3 games

Hartford

Bryce McConnell-Barker - 4 points in last 4 games

Blake Hillman - 3 points in last 3 games

Jackson Dorrington - 3 points in last 3 games

THE INFO

Tonight's game - along with every game this season - can be watched with AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.