Condors Rally for Point in 5-4 OT Loss

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

James Hamblin scored twice, Seth Griffith had four points and the Bakersfield Condors (3-2-1, 7pts) rallied late to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Eagles (6-2-0, 12pts) on Tuesday. Bakersfield scored twice on the power play and has notched at least a power-play goal in six straight games. It was the sixth time in the last nine games between the two teams that went past regulation.

Quinn Hutson (2nd) got the scoring opened on a power-play goal with a short side shot under the crossbar. The lead was short lived however as the Eagles answered shorthanded on a Tye Felhaber wraparound and it was 1-1 after one frame.

Hamblin (3rd) but Bakersfield back on top at 2-1 off a slick passing sequence from Rem Pitlick and Seth Griffith. Colorado responded though, scoring twice on the power play in the final five minutes to take a 3-2 lead into the intermission.

Griffith (2nd) leveled it at 3-3 just 17 seconds into the third period as he was left all alone in the slot. Colorado retook a 4-3 lead as Jayson Megna scored his second of the night. Bakersfield received a four-minute power play with just over four minutes left in regulation and Hamblin (4th) banged home a rebound with 44 seconds left and the goalie pulled.

Colorado won it at the tail end of an overtime power play, 1:46 into the extra session on Jason Polin's third of the year.

Roby Jarventie assisted on the game-tying goal, extending his point streak to four games (3g-3a). Re. Pitlick had two assists and extended his team scoring lead to nine points (2g-7a)

The Condors and Eagles wrap up the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. from Loveland, Colo. Catch the game on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).







