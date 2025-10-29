Griffins Set Franchise Record with 6-0 Start to 30th Season

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Nate Danielson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Iowa Wild) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Nate Danielson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Iowa Wild)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Securing his first goal of the season and the shootout-winner, Nate Danielson helped steer the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Iowa Wild at the Casey's Center on Tuesday, setting a franchise record with a perfect 6-0 start.

Jacob Truscott recorded his first professional point with an assist and John Leonard secured his sixth goal in four games. Erik Gustafsson notched his 400th pro point with two helpers on the night and Michal Postava backed the team between the pipes with 37 saves plus all three in the skills competition.

The Wild landed on the board first at the 9:56 mark of the opening period, as the Griffins saw themselves trailing for the first time this season. Grand Rapids went down two men on the penalty kill and Gerry Mayhew found the puck bouncing in the slot, knocking it in for a 1-0 lead.

The Griffins evened the score 2:46 into the second frame. Tyler Angle passed the puck from the left circle across the slot for Alex Doucet and he fired it past the glove of Samuel Hlavaj. With 4:14 remaining, Truscott stripped the puck away from Hunter Haight along the boards. The former Michigan Wolverine sent the rubber toward the front of the net, allowing Danielson to redirect it and claim a 2-1 lead. With 1:34 left in the middle frame, the Wild tied it once again when Liam Öhgren's wrister from the blue line flew through traffic and past Postava.

In the final period, Lombardi circled around the net, passing the puck ahead to Leonard. Leonard then chipped the puck under the glove of Hlavaj on his short side, reclaiming a one-goal advantage with 8:47 on the clock. With an extra man on the ice after pulling Hlavaj and 27 seconds remaining, Iowa knotted the score, as Mayhew found the puck near the left hashmarks and hammered it home.

Iowa led 3-2 in shots in overtime but the game remained undecided. Danielson bagged the lone goal of the shootout sandwiched between attempts by Lombardi and Leonard. Postava saved all three attempts by the Wild and the Griffins registered a 4-3 victory for their best start in team history.

Notes

Gustafsson recorded his 50th assist in the AHL.

Through six games, the Griffins' previous high point total was 10 (2024-25, 2008-09, 2004-05, 2000-01).

Grand Rapids 0 2 1 0 - 4

Iowa 1 1 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Iowa, Mayhew 2 (Olausson, Gleason), 9:56 (PP). Penalties-Kannok Leipert Gr (fighting), 1:10; Liwiski Ia (fighting), 1:10; Danielson Gr (holding), 8:42; Watson Gr (slashing), 9:47; Aubé-Kubel Ia (cross-checking), 12:04; Watson Gr (elbowing), 15:38.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Doucet 2 (Angle, Gustafsson), 2:46. 3, Grand Rapids, Danielson 1 (Truscott), 15:46. 4, Iowa, Öhgren 2 (Gleason, Olausson), 18:26 (PP). Penalties-Heidt Ia (tripping), 6:34; Watson Gr (tripping), 8:24; Doucet Gr (tripping), 10:27; Shine Gr (diving/embellishment), 10:39; Aubé-Kubel Ia (cross-checking), 10:39; Mayhew Ia (hooking), 12:47; Kiersted Ia (slashing), 13:20; Angle Gr (slashing), 17:41.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Leonard 6 (Lombardi, Gustafsson), 11:13. 6, Iowa, Mayhew 3 (Aubé-Kubel, Gleason), 19:33. Penalties-Lombardi Gr (tripping), 3:46; Danielson Gr (cross-checking), 4:07; Watson Gr (roughing), 10:09; Liwiski Ia (slashing), 10:09.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Grand Rapids 1 (Lombardi NG, Danielson G, Leonard NG), Iowa 0 (Mayhew NG, Olausson NG, Aubé-Kubel NG).

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-14-6-2-1-30. Iowa 15-9-13-3-0-40.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 4; Iowa 2 / 8.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 3-0-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Iowa, Hlavaj 1-2-1 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-3,076

Three Stars

GR Danielson (goal, shootout-winner) 2. GR Leonard (goal) 3. IA Mayhew (two goals)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 6-0-0-0 (12 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 1 at Rockford 8 p.m. EDT

Iowa Wild: 2-4-0-1 (5 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 1 vs. Tucson 6 p.m. CDT

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.