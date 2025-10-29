Iowa Rallies Late, Earns Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Griffins

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Gerry Mayhew scored his second goal of the game to force overtime in the waning seconds on Tuesday night, but Grand Rapids earned the extra point as the Iowa Wild fell 4-3 in a shootout thriller.

Mayhew found the back of the net 9:56 into the contest with a power-play goal. After Oskar Olausson deflected Ben Gleason's shot in on Michal Postava (37 saves), Mayhew corralled the rebound and elevated the puck under the crossbar.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 15-7 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Alex Doucet beat Samuel Hlavaj (26 saves) off an odd man rush to tie the game at 2:46 of the second period.

The Griffins went ahead 2-1 at 15:46 off a backdoor finish by Nate Danielson.

Iowa equalized with 1:34 remaining in the middle frame with another power-play goal.

Olausson and Gleason combined to set up Liam Ã-hgren at the point, who wired a shot through traffic and into the back of the net.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 24-21 through two periods and entered the break tied at 2-2.

Amadeus Lombardi found John Leonard in the right circle for a forehand finish that gave Grand Rapids a 3-2 lead at 11:13 of the third period.

Mayhew sent the game to overtime with Hlavaj pulled in favor of an extra attacker with 27 seconds remaining. Gleason sent a pass down to the goal line for Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Mayhew slammed the centering feed home.

Danielson scored the only goal in the shootout following a scoreless overtime session.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 40-30. The Wild went 2-for-8 on the power play while the Griffins finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa hosts the Tucson Roadrunners at Casey's Center on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. on Hockeyween. The first 1,500 fans will receive a packable trick-or-treat bag presented by 98.3 The Vibe.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.