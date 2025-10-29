Wolves' Turcotte, Wranglers' Gallant Suspended
Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
Chicago Wolves forward Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rockford on Oct. 28.
Turcotte will miss Chicago's game tonight (Oct. 29) at Milwaukee.
Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Abbotsford on Oct. 28.
Gallant will miss Calgary's games tonight (Oct. 29) at Abbotsford, Saturday (Nov. 1) vs. Bakersfield and Sunday (Nov. 2) vs. Bakersfield.
