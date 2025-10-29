Wolves' Turcotte, Wranglers' Gallant Suspended

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Chicago Wolves forward Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rockford on Oct. 28.

Turcotte will miss Chicago's game tonight (Oct. 29) at Milwaukee.

Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Abbotsford on Oct. 28.

Gallant will miss Calgary's games tonight (Oct. 29) at Abbotsford, Saturday (Nov. 1) vs. Bakersfield and Sunday (Nov. 2) vs. Bakersfield.







American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.