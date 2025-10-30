Sens' Streak Ends at Three After Loss to Amerks

Belleville Senators forward Arthur Kaliyev (right) vs. the Rochester Americans

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators' first win streak of the season has ended at three games, after the Sens dropped a 4-1 decision at home to the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night.

Belleville was able to weather an early Rochester attack and kill off an early Amerks power play, but the visitors would open the scoring just past the nine-minute mark. Rookie Redmond Savage found some space in the left circle and lifted a wrist shot up for the glove hand shoulder of Hunter Shepard to start things off. Anton Wahlberg and Zach Metsa would combine on a give-and-go about five minutes later to make it 2-0; however, the Senators got one goal back before the end of the frame, on the power play no less. Phil Daoust pounced on a puck during a scramble in front of the Rochester net and knocked it between the legs of Devon Levi for his first goal of the season. Rochester took the one-goal lead to the break and outshot Belleville 16-9 in the period.

The Amerks would extend the lead to 4-1 in the second. Isak Rosen capitalized on a Belleville turnover, beating Shepard unassisted from the low slot just over a minute in. Then, later in the frame, Jake Leschyshyn tallied on a two-man advantage from the left circle. The Sens were again outshot in the period, 10-5, but were also shorthanded three times.

Both teams would get their chances in the third period, but neither would find the net.

The Senators will see the Americans again on November 12th at Blue Cross Arena for their second meeting of the season. Belleville is back on the ice Saturday night when they go on the road to face the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network and AHL TV on FloHockey.

Fast Facts:

#10 Philippe Daoust scored his first goal of the season tonight

#13 Xavier Bourgault notched an assist and now has points in back-to-back games

#30 Hunter Shepard stopped 35 of 39 shots

#34 Stephen Halliday recorded an assist and five shots on goal, extending his point streak to two games

