Amerks Reading Power Play Program Celebrates 20th Season in 2025-26

October 29, 2025

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and the Monroe County Library System are once again partnering to provide the "Reading Power Play," which teams Amerks players with local public librarians in support of reading. The popular program returns for its remarkable 20th season in 2025-26 and is

presented exclusively CooperVision.

This year's program, featuring eight events, kicks off on Monday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Arnett Branch Library with a visit from Amerks defenseman and team captain Zach Metsa.

"At CooperVision, we believe in the power of reading to spark imagination and build brighter futures," said Steven Robins, President, Americas of CooperVision. "That's why we are proud to support the Rochester Americans' Reading Power Play program, bringing books and inspiration to youth across our community. Together, we are helping kids see the world more clearly and dream more boldly."

"As a librarian and Amerks season ticket holder, the Reading Power Play series is my most cherished community event," said Monroe County Library System Associate Director, Jennifer Smathers. "Seeing favorite adults read and being read to are critical steps when creating lifetime readers. Our ongoing partnership with the Rochester Americans brings further excitement for children by showcasing athletes reading, proving that reading is for everyone."

The Reading Power Play involves Amerks players stopping by local libraries, reading to kids and giving a brief hockey demonstration while also discussing the importance of reading. Each appearance also features a raffle and an autograph session by the visiting player and The Moose as well as complimentary ticket offer for each youth in attendance. Youth fans can claim up to one free ticket to any remaining 2025-26 Amerks regular-season home game of their choice with additional tickets available at a discounted rate by visiting www.amerks.com/read.

In keeping with tradition, the Amerks will select two grand-prize winners that will win suite tickets to Rochester's home game on Sunday, Feb. 15 against the Utica Comets at 3:05 p.m. The two winners and their families will be treated to a full game-night experience with an assortment of food and beverage options, courtesy of CooperVision. Along with attending the game in a suite, the two winners will drop the puck in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game and be recognized for their achievements.

Using the hat trick as an educational incentive, youth participants fill out a form for every three books they read, which then qualifies them for an entry into the grand prize drawing. Entry forms are available for pick-up at all Monroe County Library System member libraries as well as Member Services during all Amerks home games. Participants must return the forms to their respective libraries or at Member Services by the completion of the program in order to be eligible for the drawing.

The Reading Power Play runs from Monday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Jan. 27. A complete reading program schedule is available online at www.amerks.com/readingpowerplay.







