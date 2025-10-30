Amerks Roll To Fourth Straight Win In Belleville

(Belleville, ON) - The Rochester Americans (6-2-0-0) built a two-goal lead in the opening period before adding two more in the second on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Belleville Senators (3-4-1-0) at CAA Arena on Wednesday.

By picking up their fourth win this week and fifth in the last six games, the Amerks hold a piece the top spot in the American Hockey League's North Division standings with 12 points, remaining in a first-place tie with Syracuse. Rochester has also won seven of its last 10 games against Belleville dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Isak Rosén (1+1) tallied his team-leading fourth multi-point outing of the season while upping his point total to an AHL-best 12 points through his first eight games. Red Savage, who made his AHL debut and notched his first assist against Cleveland on Saturday, scored his first goal as an Amerk during the first period. Anton Wahlberg scored in his second straight game in the opening frame before Jake Leschyshyn capped off the scoring.

Defenseman Zac Jones extended his point streak to four games as he collected his league-leading 10th assist. Graham Slaggert, Zach Metsa, Brendan Warren, and Nikita Novikov all tallied an assist in the victory.

Goaltender Devon Levi (4-0-0) logged his fourth straight victory to begin the slate, stopping all but one of the 24 shots he faced. The third-year pro is tied for third in the league in wins while being one of 17 netminders to record at least one shutout.

Philippe Daoust notched his first goal of the season from Xavier Bourgault and Stephen Halliday while netminder Hunter Shepard (2-2-0) made his fourth appearance with Belleville.

FIRST PERIOD

After being unsuccessful on its first power-play of the contest and outshooting Belleville by a 6-0 margin, Rochester opened the scoring near the midway point as Savage netted his first in the league.

Prior to the rookie's tally, Metsa and Warren exchanged a give-and-go sequence inside Rochester's zone before the latter carried the puck up the ice. Warren handed it to Slaggert once he crossed into the blueline, allowing Slaggert to move down the left wing before he centered a pass to Savage to snap past the glove of Shepard with 10:48 left in the frame.

Rochester continued to pressure Bellville as they peppered the Senators with shots before doubling its lead at 15:21 mark.

Novikov retrieved Metsa' pass in the near corner before the third-year defenseman quickly fired an outlet feed for Wahlberg in the neutral zone. As Wahlberg approached the Belleville line, he left it for Metsa, who then made a return pass to a streaking Wahlberg. The forward would split the Belleville defense before netting his second of the season.

Belleville trimmed into the Amerks' lead as Daoust slipped in his first of the campaign with 1:41 left in the period.

SECOND PERIOD

With a two-goal lead to start the middle frame, Rosén capitalized on an ill-advised Belleville turnover behind Shepard, and he scored his team-leading fifth of the slate just 67 seconds in.

The Amerks continued to hold the 3-1 advantage before drawing a pair of penalties, gaining a two-man advantage for 58 seconds.

Rochester kept the puck in the offensive zone after the initial draw. Nearly all five skaters got a touch before Rosén, who tucked behind the Senators net, connected with Jones in the left dot. Jones snapped a shot on the cage before Leschyshyn finished off the rebound for his second in as many games.

THIRD PERIOD

Despite carrying a 4-1 lead into the third, the Amerks continued to test Shephard throughout the final frame, outshooting the Sens 13-10. Levi was stellar the rest of the way, helping Rochester suppress any kind of a response from Belleville, which saw its three-game win streak snapped as a result.

UP NEXT

The Amerks continue their season-long four-game road swing on Friday, Oct. 31 when they venture to Place Bell for a pair of divisional matchups against the Laval Rocket. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

STARS AND STRIPES

Including tonight, the Amerks have scored four goals or more in each of their last 15 victories dating back to Feb. 26, 2025, which includes all six victories this season ... Rochester's power-play unit has produced at least one goal on the man-advantage in seven of its eight games this season and have registered seven in the last four contests ... Isak Rosén, who tallied a career-best six goals on the man-advantage in 2024-25, has a team-leading four in 2025-26 and is tied for the league-lead with 12 points overall.

Goal Scorers

ROC: R. Savage (1), A. Wahlberg (2 - GWG), I. Rosén (5), J. Leschyshyn, (3)

BEL: P. Daoust (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 23/24 (W)

Bel: H. Shepard- 35/39 (L)

Shots

ROC: 39

BEL: 24

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/6) | PK (3/4)

BEL: PP (1/4) | PK (5/6)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - D. Levi

2. ROC - I. Rosén

3. BEL - P. Daoust







