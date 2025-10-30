Checkers Fall in Hartford, Lose 4-1
Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Charlotte Checkers (3-3-1-0) dropped their third consecutive game, losing 4-1 to the Hartford Wolf Pack (3-4-0-0) on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena.
Jack Devine opened the scoring at 8:33 of the first period, cashing in a long pass from Tobias Bjornfot. Devine's fourth goal tied him for the team lead in points (7), shared with Wilmer Skoog.
Hartford tied the game late in the first period on the power play thanks to a deflection by Trey Fix-Wolansky, and opened the game wide open in the second frame. The Wolf Pack scored three goals, two from Justin Dowling, chasing Cooper Black at the 27:56 mark. Kirill Gerasimyuk made his AHL debut in relief, making six saves on seven shots.
Charlotte will travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Saturday, November 1. Coverage of the game can be found on AHLTV and Mixlr.
NOTES
Bjornfot made his first appearance with the Checkers since October 11 after returning from his recall with the Florida Panthers ... Cooper Black made his seventh straight start, setting a Checkers franchise record for most starts to begin a regular season ... Gracyn Sawchyn was back in the Charlotte lineup for the first time since October 18 ... Gerasimyuk made his North American debut on Saturday night in Savannah with the ECHL's Ghost Pirates (29 saves, win vs. Jacksonville) ... Trevor Carrick missed his fourth straight game due to injury.
