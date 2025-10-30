P-Bruins Top Penguins for Seventh Straight Win to Remain Undefeated

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre, PA - The Providence Bruins topped the previously unbeaten Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena for their seventh straight win to remain undefeated. Captain Patrick Brown posted two assists, while Brett Harrison, Riley Tufte, and Georgii Merkulov all tallied in the middle frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Harrison collected a loose puck outside the blue line, walked it to the slot and fired a wrist shot that beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Brown and Michael Callahan were credited with assists.

Tufte scooped up the puck off the boards behind the Penguins' defense and took it on a breakaway, where he snapped a shot through the pads of the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 6:57 to play in the second frame. Brown and Billy Sweezey received the assists.

Valtteri Puustinen received a pass in the slot and slung a wrist shot inside the right post, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 5:49 left in the second period.

Matej Blumel's cross-crease pass was redirected by Merkulov at the left post and across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 2:28 remaining in the second period. Dans Locmelis was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Tufte has points in his last five games and eleven points in that span.

Brown has points in six straight contests with ten total in that span.

Harrison and Merkulov have goals in back-to-back games.

The P-Bruins extend their franchise best start to 7-0-0-0.

DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 16 shots.

The power play went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Saturday, November 1 at the Amica Mtuaul Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

