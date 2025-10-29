Hershey Bears Announce FOX43 TV Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Schedule

Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and WPMT FOX43 have announced the television broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season, starting with tonight's road game at Bridgeport.

There is no better way to catch all the action, energy, and can't-miss excitement of Hershey Bears hockey this season than in-person at GIANT Center, and fans are encouraged to secure great seats to upcoming games via Ticketmaster. When fans can't make a game, those across Central Pennsylvania can catch select contests on television thanks to the club's partnership with FOX43, which continues for a sixth straight season. The broadcast schedule features over 30 games, both home and away, and featured games are slated to air in high definition on the station's main FOX43 channel, available to anyone in the region with an antenna, digital tuner, cable subscription, or streaming service that includes local channels. Additional broadcasts will air on the station's digital channel, Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2.

"We are excited to continue our award-winning partnership with FOX43 to bring Hershey Bears hockey to television screens across Central Pennsylvania," said Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "With a large number of road game broadcasts and FOX43's top-notch coverage of our team, our fans will have a front-row seat to the action all season long."

The following games will be televised in partnership with FOX43:

OCTOBER:

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

NOVEMBER:

Friday, Nov. 14 at Syracuse, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Thursday, Nov. 20 at Cleveland, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m., FOX43

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Laval, 5 p.m., FOX43

DECEMBER:

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. Bridgeport, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

JANUARY:

Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Rockford, 3 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Jan. 17 at Charlotte, 4 p.m., Antenna TV

Sunday, Jan. 18 at Charlotte, 4 p.m., Antenna TV

Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Hartford, 7 p.m., FOX43

Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Rochester, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, Jan. 30 at Rochester, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

FEBRUARY:

Wednesday, Feb. 4 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, Feb. 13 at Laval, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Belleville, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Monday, Feb. 16 at Belleville, 3 p.m., Antenna TV

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Toronto, 11 a.m., FOX43

Friday, Feb. 27 at Rockford, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Rockford, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

MARCH:

Saturday, March 7 at Hartford, 6 p.m., Antenna TV

Sunday, March 8 at Providence, 3 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, March 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, March 21 at Bridgeport, 3 p.m., Antenna TV

Sunday, March 22 vs. Bridgeport, 5 p.m., Antenna TV

APRIL:

Wednesday, April 1 at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m., FOX43

Friday, April 3 at Springfield, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, April 4 at Hartford, 6 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, April 11 at Charlotte, 4 p.m., Antenna TV

Sunday, April 12 at Charlotte, 1 p.m., Antenna TV

Wednesday, April 15 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m. Antenna TV

Sunday, April 19 vs. Rochester, 3 p.m., Antenna TV

Dates and channels are subject to change. Additional games could be added at a later date.

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

The longtime Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will have the play-by-play call for all broadcasts with former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell serving as color commentator for all home games and select road games. FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski will serve as iceside reporter and fill-in as color commentator when Mitchell is not available. FOX43's Ryan Ye and Lauren Bradford and Hershey Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman will also contribute to broadcasts. FOX43's Ed Albert will serve as producer for games, working with Hershey's Great Save Productions on home broadcasts.

All games will continue to be heard on the GIANT Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV on FloHockey.

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

FOX43's TV coverage of Hershey Bears hockey has won three Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards for "Outstanding Television Coverage of a Local Sporting Event", and in 2023, FOX43's broadcast team was awarded the AHL's prestigious James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage.







