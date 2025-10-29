St. Louis Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds
Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Dvorsky, 20, has dressed in six games for the Thunderbirds this season, leading the team with three goals and sharing the lead with five points overall. During his AHL rookie campaign in 2024-25, the Zvolen, Slovakia, native ranked third on the team with 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) while he represented Springfield at the 2025 AHL All-Star Game and earned a selection to the league's Top Prospects Team.
Dvorsky was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
The T-Birds continue their three-game homestand on Friday with a Halloween night matchup against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome. Springfield then hosts Charlotte on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for an Opening Night rematch.
