Justin Dowling Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Checkers 4-1
Published on October 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - Justin Dowling scored the first two goals of his Wolf Pack tenure on Wednesday night, while rookie Gabe Perreault recorded his first career three-point game (1 g, 2 a) as the club downed the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 at PeoplesBank Arena.
Gracyn Sawchyn won a battle along the wall in his own zone, getting the puck to Tobias Bjornfot. Bjornfot collected the puck and flipped it out to center ice, where Jack Devine gained possession. Devine sped into the offensive zone, creating a breakaway, and beat Dylan Garand to make it 1-0.
The goal, scored at 8:33, was Devine's third of the season.
The Wolf Pack began to turn the tide in their favor late in the period, stacking shifts and drawing two power play looks. On their second power play, Scott Morrow fired a shot that clipped Trey Fix-Wolansky and snuck through the right pad of Cooper Black at 18:52.
Hartford's second power play goal of the season was set up by Morrow and Brett Berard. The assist was Morrow's first point as a member of the Wolf Pack.
Just 30 seconds into the middle frame, Dowling scored his first goal with the club to give the Wolf Pack a lead. Perreault flung a pass up the left-wing side to Dowling, who darted to the front of the net. Dowling went forehand-to-backhand and lifted the puck over Black to make it 2-1.
Perreault extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:56. Perreault drove to the front of the net, opened up the five-hole, and tucked home a backhander for his third goal of the season.
The goal chased Black from the game. He made 13 saves on 16 shots in 27:56 of work. Kirill Gerasimyuk entered the game, making his AHL debut.
Gerasimyuk turned the puck over behind the net late in the second period, setting up the Wolf Pack with a strong chance. Dowling tried to connect with Perreault in the slot, but Perreault could only manage a backhander that Gerasimyuk denied. The rebound popped right to Dowling in the right-wing circle, however. The veteran pounced and buried his second goal of the night at 18:45, making it a 4-1 spread.
Garand made 12 saves in the third period, keeping the Checkers at bay and preserving the club's second straight victory.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday night when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for a weekend back-to-back! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025
- Amerks Roll To Fourth Straight Win In Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Handed First Loss by P-Bruins, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens' Streak Ends at Three After Loss to Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Bears Top Islanders 3-1 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Top Penguins for Seventh Straight Win to Remain Undefeated - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Toronto Marlies, 5-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Justin Dowling Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Checkers 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Clipped in Laval - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Islanders Suffer Home Loss to Bears, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Fall in Hartford, Lose 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves' Turcotte, Wranglers' Gallant Suspended - AHL
- Amerks Reading Power Play Program Celebrates 20th Season in 2025-26 - Rochester Americans
- Utica University Nexus Center Launches "Wellness Wednesdays" Presented by MVHS - Utica Comets
- Preview: Phantoms at Laval Rocket, Game 8 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 29 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears Announce FOX43 TV Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Schedule - Hershey Bears
- Villalta Shines with 49 Saves as Roadrunners Fall 2-0 to Manitoba - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Earn Win in the Desert - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Set Franchise Record with 6-0 Start to 30th Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 3-0 in a Tight Matchup against the Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Rallies Late, Earns Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Power Play Guides Colorado to 5-4 OT Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Rally for Point in 5-4 OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Justin Dowling Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Checkers 4-1
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Six Goals in 6-3 Win over Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanked, 3-0, by Islanders
- Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Chris Ortiz from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Rangers Recall Forward Brennan Othmann from Wolf Pack