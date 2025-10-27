Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Sixth Season in 2025-26

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in collaboration with UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, announced the return of the Honorary Captain of the Game program for the 2025-26 season.

"Taking care of children requires teamwork, and we have a great team at UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital," said Jill Halterman, MD, MPH, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics. "When that excellence spreads beyond the walls of the hospital to include the powerful community support of our patients and families, we are all better for it. The Honorary Captain Program with the Rochester Americans is a perfect example of how a partnership can make a difference. It's so uplifting to see our patients and their care teams celebrated by the Amerks and its dedicated fanbase. We are appreciative of their love and the opportunity for our patients to share their inspiring stories."

The program, which returns for its sixth season, offers the unique opportunity of a lifetime for one child to take the ice with the Amerks and stand alongside the starting lineup during the national anthem prior to puck-drop. Each participant will also have the chance to watch pre-game warm-ups from either the team bench or penalty box, enjoy the game with family from the comfort of a luxury suite and will be treated to a special meet and greet with Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and select players following the game. In addition, participants will be gifted with their very own custom Amerks jersey as well as other team merchandise.

As part of the continued partnership, each Honorary Captain will be chosen by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital and will be contacted by a UR Medicine representative once selections have been made.

The program returns on Friday, Nov. 7 when the Amerks host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at The Blue Cross Arena and will run repeatedly on predetermined dates each month throughout the 2025-26 regular season.

The schedule for the Honorary Captain of the Game program is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 7 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday, Dec. 19 vs. Belleville

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Utica

Friday, Feb. 27 vs. Laval

Friday, March 20 vs. Syracuse

