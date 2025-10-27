Admirals Begin Homestand Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals have three home games this week in what is their first homestand of the 2025-26 season, beginning Wednesday night at 7 pm against the Chicago Wolves. Each game also comes with its very own theme night to entice all kinds of Admirals fans to make their way to a game this week.

Kicking things off on Wednesday night, the Admirals will be celebrating German culture as the Hocktoberfest theme night will include everything you might see at a traditional Oktoberfest event. Fans who purchase the $55 Hocktoberfest ticket package will be provided with a ticket to the game, a limited-edition Admirals stein, and TWO FREE beers, one to be enjoyed at the game, and the other at Old German Beer Hall, the sponsor of these festivities.

Wednesday's game will also include an opportunity for fans to get autographs following the game, thanks to the Aurora Sports Health Autograph Corner. Finally, Wednesday night is the first Summerfest Winning Weekday of the season. If the Ads win, fans take home a victory as well. Purchased tickets can be redeemed for a FREE light blue or navy ticket to the next weekday game, on Wednesday November 26th against the Iowa Wild, courtesy of Summerfest.

On Friday night, in true Halloween fashion, the Admirals look to Mash the Monsters, as they play host to the Cleveland Monsters at 7 pm. Fans who make the game part of their Halloween festivities by wearing their costumes to the game will take home a FREE ticket voucher for a future game. (Note: No prop weapons, no wings, no capes past the waist, no inflatable or oversized costumes, and face coverings must be easily removable.) Following the final horn, the Admirals will be hosting a post-game Trick-or-Treat on the ice, allowing fans an incredibly unique Halloween candy collecting experience.

Wrapping up this weekend, the second leg of the doubleheader with the Monsters will be the celebration of Hispanic Heritage night with Los Almirantes, at 6 pm. Festivities include a special Mexican folk dance performance, courtesy of Ometochtli, Hispanic Heritage face painting will be available throughout the game, and DJ Dmatic will be spinning tunes throughout the game. After the game, the Aurora Sports Health Autograph Corner will once again provide the opportunity for fans to take home autographs from two Admirals players.

For tickets to this week's games, fans can visit milwaukeeadmirals.com, call the ticket office at (414) 227-0550, or visit us in person at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.







