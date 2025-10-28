Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario
Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced today that defenseman Angus Booth has been activated from injured non-roster status and has been loaned to the Ontario Reign.
Booth, 21, appeared in 50 games with the Reign last year as a rookie tallying 13 points (2G, 11A), 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating. The 6-foot-1, 190lb left-handed shooting defender was drafted by the LA Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft, fourth round, #116 overall. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Dec. 29, 2023.
The Montreal, QC native played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-24 with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Baie-Comeau Drakkar accumulating 73 points (7G, 66A) in 198 career regular season games. He served as team captain for Shawinigan during the 2022-23 season and won the QMJHL Championship with the Cataractes in 2021-22.
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls Assign Ryan Lautenbach & Coulson Pitre to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Sixth Season in 2025-26 - Rochester Americans
- Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Weekly Report: October 27 - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Begin Homestand Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Renwick and Laatsch Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sergei Murashov Named Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Sergei Murashov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Presented by Upstate Cancer Center November 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ethen Frank Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario
- Reign Tops Defending Champs, 5-2
- Reign Down Canucks, 5-2
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 3
- Reign Rally past Colorado