Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced today that defenseman Angus Booth has been activated from injured non-roster status and has been loaned to the Ontario Reign.

Booth, 21, appeared in 50 games with the Reign last year as a rookie tallying 13 points (2G, 11A), 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating. The 6-foot-1, 190lb left-handed shooting defender was drafted by the LA Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft, fourth round, #116 overall. He signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Dec. 29, 2023.

The Montreal, QC native played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-24 with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Baie-Comeau Drakkar accumulating 73 points (7G, 66A) in 198 career regular season games. He served as team captain for Shawinigan during the 2022-23 season and won the QMJHL Championship with the Cataractes in 2021-22.







