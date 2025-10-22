Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 3

Published on October 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign wrapped up a four-game homestand last Sunday to start the 2025-26 regular season posting a 2-1-1 record and now hit the road for five straight contests beginning Friday night in Abbotsford.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 24 at Abbotsford | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Oct. 26 at Abbotsford | 3:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 17

ONT (0) vs. HSK (2)

After a scoreless 40 minutes of play Tanner Lacynski gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead 70 seconds into the third period. Ontario was assessed two late penalties and Raphael Lavoie potted a five-on-three power-play scored with 70 seconds left in regulation handing the Reign a 2-0 loss.

Sunday, Oct. 19

ONT (3) vs. COL (2)

The Reign trailed 2-1 heading into the third period before receiving a pair of goals from defenseman Samuel Bolduc to capture a 3-2 come from behind win. Bolduc's first score came in 38 seconds into the final frame while his second was a power-play strike at 5:40. It was a penalty filled contest as Ontario finished 2-for-8 on the man advantage as Martin Chromiak scored a first period power-play tally tying the game at 1-1. The Reign finished 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (3-1-0-0, 6pts, .750%)

2. Henedrson Silver Knights (2-1-1-0, 5pts, .625%)

3. Ontario Reign (2-1-1-0, 5pts, .625%)

4. Tucson Roadrunners (2-1-1-0, 5pts, .625%)

5. Bakersfield Condors (2-1-0-0, 4pts, .667%)

6. Abbotsford Canucks (2-2-0-0, 4pts, .500%)

7. Calgary Wranglers (1-2-1-0, 3pts, .375%)

8. San Diego Gulls (1-1-0-0, 2pts, .500%)

9. San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0-0, 2pts, .500%)

10. Coachella Valley Firebirds (0-2-1-0, 1pt, .167%)

THIS WEEK IN THE PACIFIC DIVISION

Colorado is in San Diego Wednesday night before hosting Rockford on Friday and Saturday.

Henderson host San Diego Friday and Saturday.

Tucson host Bakersfield Friday and Saturday.

Calgary host Coachella Valley Friday and Saturday.

San Jose host Milwaukee Friday and Saturday.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

- #1 Erik Portillo has started the first four games for Ontario having surrendered just two goals against in each of his last three games making 65 saves on 71 shots.

- #8 Martin Chromiak became one of just six skaters in Ontario Reign franchise to play in 200 career games on Sunday while striking on the power-play for his 50th career goal.

- #10 Otto Salin scored his first AHL goal on 10/12.

- #12 Tim Rego has not appeared in a game yet.

- #13 Koehn Ziemmer has not appeared in a game yet.

- #14 Akil Thomas is four points shy of 100 career AHL/Reign having collected 96 (48G, 48A) in 161 career games. He has two goals and one assist through the first four games.

- #17 Kenny Connors has two assists in his last three games and is +4 through the first four contests to begin his pro career.

- #19 Kirill Kirsanov has skated in all four games.

- #21 Glenn Gawdin recorded an assist on Sunday for his first point of the season and is one point shy of 300 career AHL points and six points shy of 100 as a Reign.

- #22 Kaleb Lawrence has missed the last two games with injury.

- #26 Andre Lee has one goal and one assist in four games.

- #27 Joe Hicketts has four points (1G, 3A) in four games having registered two multi-point games. He is two points shy of 250 career AHL points and four games shy of 100 as a Reign.

- #34 Taylor Ward has skated in all four games and is five points shy of 100 in his AHL/Reign career.

- #37 Jacob Doty has one assist and a fighting major in four games.

- #45 Jack Millar has one assist in four games.

- #47 Jack Hughes made his pro debut last Friday and was in the lineup on Sunday.

- #55 Jakub Dvořák has appeared in all four games.

- #58 Samuel Bolduc scored two goals on Sunday for his third career multi-goal game in his 215th AHL contest. He leads the Reign with 10 shots in four games.

- #71 Francesco Pinelli has one goal and one assist in four games.

- #78 Jared Wright is +3 in four games.

- #79 Parker Berge has not appeared in a game.

- #81 Cole Guttman has five shots in four games.

- #86 Aatu Jämsen has one goal and one assist in four games.

- #91 Logan Brown has not appeared in a game.

- #95 John Parker-Jones has not appeared in a game.

TEAM NOTES

- Ontario is 21st in goals for per game averaging 2.75 and 14th in goals against per game also at 2.75. The Reign have scored 11 goals while allowing 11 goals against. They've held their opposition to two goals in three straight contests and have scored three or more goals in three of four games.

- The Reign are 18th on the power-play at (4-for-22, 18.2%) having scored a man advantage goal in three of four games. They're 21st on the penalty kill (14-for-18, 77.8%) after allowing a power-play goal against in the first three games they went 5-for-5 on Sunday.

- The Reign are 32nd in shots for per game at 19.50 and have been kept to under 20 shots in three of four games. They're 8th in shots against per game at 25.25.

- Ontario's 24 minor penalties are fifth most in the AHL.

- The Reign have fallen behind in all four games.

