Acrisure Arena Wraps 'Magnificent 7' with Record-Setting Week of Live Entertainment

October 22, 2025

PALM DESERT, CA - Acrisure Arena capped off a historic stretch of world-class entertainment branded as "The Magnificent Seven," hosting seven major events over a two-week period, that included Paul McCartney, The Who, blink-182, Maroon 5, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. This unprecedented run showcased the arena's versatility and appeal as Southern California's premier live entertainment destination. The sold-out series drew guests from all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico.

In total, the arena welcomed 56,981 fans, averaging 2.82 guests entering every minute throughout the two-week stretch. Behind the scenes, an army of stagehands, technicians, and staff worked around the clock to deliver seamless productions and an unforgettable guest experience.

Maroon 5's production alone featured 82 rigging points supporting 83,000 pounds of equipment, with approximately 2,400 total labor hours - including 121 hours contributed by 73 stagehands for load-in and load-out.

John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, said, "The 'Magnificent Seven' was a remarkable achievement and a true testament to the incredible crew that worked tirelessly to make each show an unforgettable experience for our guests, as well as the performers, their crew, and athletes. From Paul McCartney's tour launch to The Who's historic farewell, as well as blink-182's explosive finale, Maroon 5's performances, the Lakers games, and our Firebirds' home opener-every night was fueled by the dedication of our outstanding team in cooperation with our local stagehands, and technical teams, who helped transform this ambitious vision into reality. Their heroic efforts demonstrated that Acrisure Arena can deliver world-class entertainment at the highest level, night after night. We're also grateful to the artists, agents, managers, and promoters who realize the potential for Acrisure Arena and what we're building here in Coachella Valley."

Full Lineup of "The Magnificent Seven":

Paul McCartney (Sept. 29) - Launch of the "Got Back" tour.

The Who (Oct. 1) - Final North American show on "The Song is Over" tour.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns (Oct. 3) - NBA preseason action; Lakers return for the third time to the Desert Duel, continuing a growing tradition of preseason excitement in Palm Desert.

blink-182 (Oct. 4 & 5) - Two sold-out nights closing the "Missionary Impossible" tour.

Maroon 5 (Oct. 8) - Second show at Acrisure Arena, following New Year's Eve grand opening performance.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Home Opener (Oct. 10) - Start of the 2025-26 AHL season.

Key Operational Highlights / By the Numbers:

7 shows in 12 days - record-breaking run.

56,981 total attendees - fans from all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico.

Maroon 5 rigging - 82 points, 83,000 pounds, 2,400 labor hours.

2.82 people entered the arena every minute throughout the run.

487 stagehands worked a combined 2,435 labor hours behind the scenes.

Maroon 5 stagehands - 73 hands for an additional ~121 labor hours.

34 semi-trucks of equipment loaded in and out.

349,341 pounds of rigging across 374 points and 358 motors - equivalent to the weight of a Boeing 747.

14,570 gallons of water used to create the arena's professional-grade ice sheet (for hockey).

Averaged 3.8 guests per vehicle - sustainability win.

CVF Home Opener parking - 2,113 cars

Magnificent 7 total - averaging just under 3.5 guests per car, highlighting sustainable transportation

Sustainability Highlights:

Collected 31.67 tons of trash.

Diverted 15.85 tons of material to recycling.

Achieved a 50% diversion rate.

Food & Beverage Totals:

Sold a half ton or 1,036 pounds of pretzels alone.

Sold 8.5 tons or 17,070 pounds of food.

4,104 gallons of water used to produce ice for concessions.

8,175 labor hours.

1,759 slices of pizza.

11,394 gallons of beer or enough to fill an above ground pool.

Coming off the record-breaking success of "The Magnificent Seven," Acrisure Arena's upcoming schedule reinforces its standing as one of Southern California's premier destinations for live entertainment. The months ahead feature a powerhouse lineup of performances, including Palomazo Norteño (Oct. 25), Tate McRae (Nov. 7), Christian Nodal (Nov. 8), Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (Nov. 15), the Acrisure Series (Nov. 25-28), How The West Was Won (Dec. 5), Gabby's Dollhouse Live (Dec. 6), Duran Duran (Dec. 30), Cactus Cup (Jan. 2-3), Cardi B (Jan. 11), Ricardo Arjona (Mar. 11), Jorge Medina & Josi Cuén (Mar. 15), and PBR: 2026 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (Mar. 20-21), along with the ongoing excitement of the Coachella Valley Firebirds' 2025-26 season, following another strong playoff appearance last year. For tickets and the complete schedule of upcoming concerts, games, and special events, visit AcrisureArena.com/events.







