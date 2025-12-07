Firebirds Come Back from Two-Goal Deficit to Defeat Canucks in Shootout, 4-3
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C., CANADA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Forum in a shootout final score of 4-3. Jagger Firkus recorded a three-point game as Coachella Valley climbed back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to earn their second straight shootout win.
The two teams exchanged powerplay goals in the opening period. Nils Aman sent the teddy bears flying in Abbotsford as he cashed in on a Canucks' man-advantage to put Abbotsford out to a 1-0 lead at 9:16. The Firebirds evened the score on the powerplay as Jagger Firkus netted his tenth goal of the season. Oscar Molgaard's backhand pass set up Firkus, who extended his road game point streak to eight in a row. Ben Meyers earned the secondary assist to move his point streak to eight straight. Former Firebird Jimmy Schuldt regained the lead for the Canucks just 14 seconds later.
Mackenzie MacEachern extended the Canucks lead to 3-1 just 3:31 into the second period as he moved in on a partial breakaway and beat Nikke Kokko.
Jagger Firkus scored his second goal of the game just 1:22 into the third period after J.R. Avon's shot went off the pad of goaltender Jiri Patera. The Firebirds held the Canucks without a shot for the period's first 17 minutes. Down by one goal with 1:34 left in regulation, Ben Meyers took a wrist shot between the circles that beat Patera to tie the game at 3-3. Tyson Jugnauth and Jagger Firkus each recorded assists on Meyers' ninth goal of the season.
The five-minute overtime ended after a flurry of highlight-reel saves from Patera on four Coachella Valley shots. The game needed a shootout was needed to decide a winner. Logan Morrison and J.R. Avon each scored in the shootout and Nikke Kokko stopped two of three Canucks shooters to earn the Firebirds the extra point.
Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 46-19, their highest shot performance of the season
THREE STARS:
3.) Tyson Jugnauth (CVF) - Jugnauth recorded an assist on the Firebird's game-tying goal in the third period.
2.) Jiri Patera (ABB) - Patera made 42 saves on 45 shots to help earn his team a point in the shootout loss.
1.) Jagger Firkus (CVF) - Firkus recorded a three-point game, netting two goals and picking up an assist.
The Firebirds continue their Canadian road trip tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, December 7th with another meeting with the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT before heading to Calgary to face the Wranglers this Tuesday and Thursday. Coachella Valley returns home on Wednesday, December 17th to host the San Jose Barracuda. Head to Acrisure Arena early for Happy Hour at the Oasis (90 mins before puck drop). Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
