Petersen And Wild Shut Out Moose, 3-0

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal and Cal Petersen stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Iowa Wild beat the Manitoba Moose 3-0 on Saturday night.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 8-7 into a scoreless first period.

Aubé-Kubel sent the teddy bears flying 2:41 into the middle frame when he received an outlet pass and rifled a shot past Domenic DiVincentiis (25 saves).

The Wild held a 20-17 lead in shots over the Moose after 40 minutes.

Bradley Marek scored a crucial insurance goal 9:37 into the third period. After Michael Milne freed up the puck in the corner, Gerry Mayhew sent a pass in front and Marek whipped a shot under DiVincentiis.

Carson Lambos scored on the empty net with 2:01 remaining and Petersen stymied Manitoba's late scoring chances to complete the shutout.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 30-28. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Moose went 0-for-6 on the power play.

Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series on Kids Takeover Day on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

