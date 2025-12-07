Petersen And Wild Shut Out Moose, 3-0
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal and Cal Petersen stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Iowa Wild beat the Manitoba Moose 3-0 on Saturday night.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 8-7 into a scoreless first period.
Aubé-Kubel sent the teddy bears flying 2:41 into the middle frame when he received an outlet pass and rifled a shot past Domenic DiVincentiis (25 saves).
The Wild held a 20-17 lead in shots over the Moose after 40 minutes.
Bradley Marek scored a crucial insurance goal 9:37 into the third period. After Michael Milne freed up the puck in the corner, Gerry Mayhew sent a pass in front and Marek whipped a shot under DiVincentiis.
Carson Lambos scored on the empty net with 2:01 remaining and Petersen stymied Manitoba's late scoring chances to complete the shutout.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 30-28. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Moose went 0-for-6 on the power play.
Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series on Kids Takeover Day on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.
