Condors Fly High in Henderson, Win, 4-0

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-0 at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday Night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Bakersfield jumped onto the scoreboard first, six minutes into the first period, with a Seth Griffith goal. Later in the first, while on the power play, Quinn Hutson doubled the Condor lead to 2-0. Early into the second period the Condors took a 3-0 lead off of a James Hamblin goal. Nearing the halfway mark of the third, Isaac Howard scored the fourth and final goal of the game giving Bakersfield a 4-0 win.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 10 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors Friday, Dec. 12 | 7 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls Saturday, Dec. 13 | 6 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will wrap up their fourth straight game against the Condors in Bakersfield on Wednesday, December 10. The team will then head south for a weekend series with the San Diego Gulls on December 12 and 13. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game. Get tickets here.







