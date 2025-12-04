Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Mountain Mike's Pizza

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, December 4, that Mountain Mike's Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, has been named a Proud Partner of the Silver Knights for the 2025-26 season. As part of the partnership, Mountain Mike's Pizza will become a presenting partner of the HSK Kids Day post-game slapshot on the ice. Every Sunday, kids 14 and under will be invited onto the ice following the conclusion of the game to try their hand at a slapshot, with Mountain Mike's providing promotional giveaways and memorable experiences for young fans throughout the season.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Mountain Mike's Pizza as a Proud Partner of the Henderson Silver Knights," said Gabe Mirabelli FEG Minor League Properties Chief Business Officer. "Mountain Mike's Pizza cares about our community just as much as we do, and their support will help us elevate our post-game slapshot experience for the local families that we serve."

On game days throughout the 2025-26 season, Mountain Mike's locations across Greater Las Vegas will offer fans 20% off their entire check with the code SILVER20. Additionally, Mountain Mike's Pizza will be featured on signage at Lee's Family Forum and mentioned on the team's radio broadcast. Since 1978, Mountain Mike's has been serving families and sports fans alike, delivering memorable dining experiences while supporting communities nationwide.

The partnership is locally driven by longtime Mountain Mike's franchisees Dalvir Janjua, Kamaljit Singh, Manjinder Kaur, Deepak Kainth and Manpreet Rai, who own and operate six Mountain Mike's restaurants in Nevada - three in Clark County and three in Reno - as well as two locations in Stockton, California. The group also holds exclusive development rights for at least six additional Mountain Mike's locations across Greater Las Vegas.







