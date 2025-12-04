Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss to Comets

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (12-9-1-0) battled back from a 3-0 deficit on the strength of a three-goal second period only to see their comeback effort come up short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the intrastate rival Utica Comets (3-12-2-1) Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the overtime loss, Rochester boasts a 27-7-2-1 mark against Utica since the start of the 2022-23 season, which includes a 16-2-0-1 record on the road. The Amerks have outscored Utica 132-104 over that same span, and after the second period alone, have dismantled the Comets by a 58-40 margin.

Forward Isak Rosén (2+0) extended his AHL point streak to a career-best seven games as he scored twice, including once on the power-play. Konsta Helenius (0+2) and Carson Meyer (1+1) both tallied two points each while Zac Jones (0+1) and Viktor Neuchev (0+1) concluded the scoring.

Goaltender Devon Levi (9-4-1), who entered the game with a 10-0-0 career mark against Utica, stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced in his 14th appearance of the season.

Seamus Casey (0+3) and Brian Halonen (1+1) both turned in a multi-point effort for the Comet, who snapped an eight-game winless streak, before Xavier Parent (1+1) sealed the victory. Goaltender Nico Daws (3-7-2) made 24 saves in his 12th appearance of the season.

FIRST PERIOD

The opening frame saw both teams register eight shots apiece while the Amerks were whistled for a pair of tripping infractions.

Neither club found the scoresheet, but Rochester had a pair of odd-man rushes featuring Carson Meyer and Trevor Kuntar as well as Kuntar and Riley Fiddler-Schultz both get turned aside by Daws.

SECOND PERIOD

Utica scored three quick goals, including one just 28 seconds into the frame, to take a 3-0 lead less than six minutes into the middle frame.

Moments after Comets captain and Buffalo native Ryan Schmelzer netted his first of the season to make it a 3-0 game, the visitors took a tripping penalty, giving Rochester its first power-play of the night.

With the puck in the offensive zone, Jones pinched down the left wall to keep it inside Utica's end of the ice. Meyer soon took control, handing it back to Helenius at the hashmarks. The Finnish forward waited briefly and then dished a perfect pass for Rosén to wire past Daws' glovehand with 12:35 left in the stanza.

The Amerks used the momentum from the goal as well as breakaway save by Levi on Parent before cutting their deficit to one at the 12:24 mark. Helenius forced a turnover deep inside the right corner of the offensive zone, allowing Neuchev to collect the loose puck. After the third-year winger controlled it, he snapped a feed for Rosén for his second of the frame and eighth overall.

To close out the scoring, Rochester again drew a power-play and again capitalized on the extra skater to knot the score at 3-3. With the puck sitting in between the circles inside the Comets' zone, Meyer tucked it to back to the top of the zone for Jones. Instead of shooting, the leading scorer amongst defensemen handed it to Helenius at his right, and the latter snapped home a shot for his sixth of the slate.

THIRD PERIOD

Neither club generated much in the final stanza despite each drawing a penalty. Both Levi and Daws combined to make 11 saves to send the game into the extra frame as the score remained deadlocked at 3-3.

OVERTIME

Utica controlled much of the play in the overtime while limiting the Amerks to one grade-A chance, but Neuchev's attempt went just wide of the cage. The Comets flipped the chance for one of their own as Casey and Halonen helped set-up Parent for the game-winner at the 3:21 mark.

UP NEXT

The Amerks hit the road for a pair of contests against the Charlotte Checkers, beginning on Friday, Dec. 5 with a 7:00 p.m. matchup at Bojangles Coliseum. All the action from the Queen City will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

UTC: B. Halonen (4), N. Légaré (3), R. Schmelzer (1), X. Parent (6 -GWG)

ROC: I. Rosén (7, 8), K. Helenius (6)

Goaltenders

UTC: N. Daws - 24/27 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 26/30 (OTL)

Shots

UTC: 30

ROC: 27

Special Teams

UTC: PP (0/3) | PK (1/3)

ROC: PP (2/3) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars:

1. UTC - X. Parent

2. ROC - I. Rosén

3. ROC - K. Helenius

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsGMdW7qZlk

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/KCW3UNsT9Jg

KONSTA HELENIUS POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/iBZl5kHEtvg

ISAK ROSÉN POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/7pgg5GmFc1E







American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.