Iowa Wild and Cal Petersen Announce "Goalies Give Back"Initiative

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild and Cal Petersen, in partnership with SCHEELS, today launched Goalies Give Back, a community program raising funds to support affordability and grow the game of hockey in central Iowa.

Petersen, with a matching contribution from SCHEELS, will donate $1 per save to the Des Moines Youth Hockey Association (DMYHA) during the 2025-26 season. Funds raised will be used to purchase new goalie equipment and reduce the cost of ice time for local youth hockey players.

"My hockey journey started right here in Iowa, and it is important for me to give back in a way that helps young Iowans enjoy the game," said Petersen. "I want more kids to have the opportunity to pursue the goaltender position, but the cost of outfitting a young goalie can deter players and their parents. With help from SCHEELS, I hope to encourage local kids to try on pads and continue to get on the ice."

"SCHEELS is proud to partner with the Iowa Wild and Cal Petersen on the Goalies Give Back initiative, supporting the growth of central Iowa hockey by ensuring that cost isn't a barrier for aspiring young goalies in the Des Moines Youth Hockey Association," said Eric McEntee, Events and Community Relations Coordinator at SCHEELS.

Petersen's Goalies Give Back initiative includes additional events and volunteer hours focused on affordability and growing the game of hockey.

Petersen and DMYHA will host an equipment drive at MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines from Dec. 13-19, where families can drop off new and gently used hockey equipment. Collected equipment will be redistributed by DMYHA to local players at no cost.

"The Des Moines Youth Hockey Association is incredibly grateful to the Iowa Wild, Cal Petersen, and SCHEELS for their generous support and commitment to growing the game of hockey in our community," said Scott Long, Des Moines Youth Hockey Association Director of Operations. "Their contributions to goalie development will provide opportunities for young athletes to learn, compete, and fall in love with the sport. Partnerships like this make a lasting impact on the future of hockey in Iowa."

On Wednesdays, Petersen and teammates will volunteer at DMYHA's evening goalie clinic. Petersen and teammates will also distribute floor hockey equipment to local schools and after-school programs throughout the season.

The Goalies Give Back initiative will celebrate local youth goaltenders with an event on Monday, Mar. 30 at Casey's Center. DMYHA goalies will be invited to take the ice with Petersen for a clinic and all-goalie game.

For more information about the Goalies Give Back initiative, visit iowawild.com/goaliesgiveback.







