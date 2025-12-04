Abbotsford Canucks Host 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Save-On-Foods

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are giving back this holiday season and inviting fans to join in at their 5th annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Save-On-Foods! This special night will take place on December 6th at 7:00pm when the team hosts the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the newly renamed Rogers Forum. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to the game and join the tradition of tossing their teddies onto the ice after Abbotsford scores their first goal.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the most joyful and meaningful nights of our season, not just for our fans but for the Abbotsford community," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "It's incredible to see everyone come together, united by the simple act of giving. Every teddy bear that hits the ice represents comfort, care, and hope for a child or family who needs it most, and we're proud to support such a warm cause."

This holiday season, the Abbotsford Canucks are proud to support local families and children in need through multiple charitable initiatives. A total of $10,000 will be donated to Toys for Tots, $15,000 to Canuck Place, and $10,000 to Archway Food Bank, helping spread holiday cheer and make the season brighter for the community.

Every fan that enters the building with a valid ticket will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a special suite experience for an upcoming Abbotsford Canucks game! Fans who bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal can also take advantage of special offers available only before the game. Show your furry friend at checkout during the pregame period to receive 20% off select concessions and 10% off at the team store. Some exclusions apply.

Don't miss the opportunity to give back this holiday season to families in need. Tickets for Teddy Bear Toss start at only $31. Secure your seats HERE!

