Abbotsford Canucks Host 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Save-On-Foods
Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are giving back this holiday season and inviting fans to join in at their 5th annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Save-On-Foods! This special night will take place on December 6th at 7:00pm when the team hosts the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the newly renamed Rogers Forum. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to the game and join the tradition of tossing their teddies onto the ice after Abbotsford scores their first goal.
"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the most joyful and meaningful nights of our season, not just for our fans but for the Abbotsford community," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "It's incredible to see everyone come together, united by the simple act of giving. Every teddy bear that hits the ice represents comfort, care, and hope for a child or family who needs it most, and we're proud to support such a warm cause."
This holiday season, the Abbotsford Canucks are proud to support local families and children in need through multiple charitable initiatives. A total of $10,000 will be donated to Toys for Tots, $15,000 to Canuck Place, and $10,000 to Archway Food Bank, helping spread holiday cheer and make the season brighter for the community.
Every fan that enters the building with a valid ticket will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a special suite experience for an upcoming Abbotsford Canucks game! Fans who bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal can also take advantage of special offers available only before the game. Show your furry friend at checkout during the pregame period to receive 20% off select concessions and 10% off at the team store. Some exclusions apply.
Don't miss the opportunity to give back this holiday season to families in need. Tickets for Teddy Bear Toss start at only $31. Secure your seats HERE!
Show your support all season long! Season ticket memberships start at $780, and half-season memberships start at $444. Fans can purchase their full and half season memberships, flex packs, group tickets, and more HERE!
Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights:
Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Save-On-Foods: December 6 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds
5th Anniversary Game, presented by Gill & Gill Law: December 7 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds
Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 20 vs Tucson Roadrunners
Hockey Talks: January 7 vs Bakersfield Condors
Flaunt your Flannel, presented by Lordco Auto Parts: January 10 vs Calgary Wranglers
Mystery Night, presented by Gill & Gill Law: January 11 vs Calgary Wranglers
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Mountain Mike's Pizza - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Canucks Host 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Save-On-Foods - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Kevin Mandolese to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild and Cal Petersen Announce "Goalies Give Back"Initiative - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Defeat the Wranglers in 2-1 Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Pull Away Late as Roadrunners Fall 5-1 in Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Poirier Stops 41 in Shootout Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Firebirds Best Stars in Seven Round Shootout Victory, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Hutson's Heater Continues in 5-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose, DiVincentiis Throw Shutout at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins' 10-1 Home Start Sets Franchise Record in Win over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Murray Guides Ads to Shutout of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Abbotsford Canucks Host 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Save-On-Foods
- Canucks Defeat the Wranglers in 2-1 Shootout Victory
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on December 7th, Presented by Gill & Gill Law
- Canucks Fall Short in a 3-2 Loss against the Calgary Wranglers
- The Abbotsford Canucks Beat the Roadrunners in a Massive 5-2 Win