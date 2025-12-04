Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch
Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Halverson, 29, has played in 13 games with Syracuse this season, logging a 9-4-0 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.58 goals-against average and two shutouts. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder has collected wins in four consecutive contests, including a 37-save performance in his last start, a 5-3 win November 29 versus Utica. Among all AHL goaltenders with 10 or more games played this season, Halverson ranks tied for third for shutouts, 10th for GAA and 11th for saves (299).
An AHL All-Star in 2024-25, Halverson has played in 122 career AHL games between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, registering a 56-47-15 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.75 GAA, eight shutouts and two assists. He recorded his first career NHL start with the Lightning last season, a 6-4 loss March 22 at Utah.
A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse on November 28, 2023 before inking a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2025.
