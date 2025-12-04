Moose, DiVincentiis Throw Shutout at Chicago
Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-8-2-0) cruised past the Chicago Wolves (9-7-3-1) by a 5-0 score at Allstate Arena on Wednesday evening, their second consecutive victory. The Moose were coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Wolves on Sunday.
Manitoba jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Brayden Yager banged home a loose puck lying in the crease, picking up the game's first goal 11:01 into the period. Samuel Fagemo slipped a slot shot through Cayden Primeau with 38 seconds to go in the stanza, his seventh tally of the season. Domenic DiVincentiis was perfect in the opening 20, making nine stops, while Primeau made seven saves for Chicago.
There was minimal offence to speak of in the second. DiVincentiis was up to the task of the 10 shots the Wolves attack sent his way, holding them goalless through two periods. Primeau was challenged four times, with nothing getting past him. Domenick Fensore paced all skaters with four shots on goal through 40 minutes.
Despite a push from the home side in the third, the Moose tightened their grip on the game as the period pushed along. Walker Duehr scored twice in 59 seconds, at 11:31 and 12:30 respectively, giving Manitoba a 4-0 lead. In the final five minutes, Phil Di Giuseppe added yet another to the visitor's side of the score clock, batting home his sixth of the campaign on the power play. DiVincentiis tacked on 11 more saves to his total on the night, picking up a 30-stop shutout, his first of the season, as the Moose skated away 5-0 winners.
Quotable
Moose forward Walker Duehr (click for full interview)
"I thought it was a bit back and forth, but we stuck to the game plan. Even when it got away or a little sloppy, we were able to get back to our plan quickly and generate on a few chances and get a big win on the road to start the trip."
Statbook
Walker Duehr claimed the team lead with 14 points (8G, 6A)
Brayden Yager has a goal in each of his past two games
Brad Lambert has four points (1G, 3A) over his past five games
Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, and Yager all had two-point games
Gustafsson led all skaters with a plus-three rating
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025
- Canucks Defeat the Wranglers in 2-1 Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Pull Away Late as Roadrunners Fall 5-1 in Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Poirier Stops 41 in Shootout Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Firebirds Best Stars in Seven Round Shootout Victory, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Hutson's Heater Continues in 5-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose, DiVincentiis Throw Shutout at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins' 10-1 Home Start Sets Franchise Record in Win over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Murray Guides Ads to Shutout of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.