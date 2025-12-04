Moose, DiVincentiis Throw Shutout at Chicago

The Manitoba Moose (12-8-2-0) cruised past the Chicago Wolves (9-7-3-1) by a 5-0 score at Allstate Arena on Wednesday evening, their second consecutive victory. The Moose were coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Wolves on Sunday.

Manitoba jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Brayden Yager banged home a loose puck lying in the crease, picking up the game's first goal 11:01 into the period. Samuel Fagemo slipped a slot shot through Cayden Primeau with 38 seconds to go in the stanza, his seventh tally of the season. Domenic DiVincentiis was perfect in the opening 20, making nine stops, while Primeau made seven saves for Chicago.

There was minimal offence to speak of in the second. DiVincentiis was up to the task of the 10 shots the Wolves attack sent his way, holding them goalless through two periods. Primeau was challenged four times, with nothing getting past him. Domenick Fensore paced all skaters with four shots on goal through 40 minutes.

Despite a push from the home side in the third, the Moose tightened their grip on the game as the period pushed along. Walker Duehr scored twice in 59 seconds, at 11:31 and 12:30 respectively, giving Manitoba a 4-0 lead. In the final five minutes, Phil Di Giuseppe added yet another to the visitor's side of the score clock, batting home his sixth of the campaign on the power play. DiVincentiis tacked on 11 more saves to his total on the night, picking up a 30-stop shutout, his first of the season, as the Moose skated away 5-0 winners.

"I thought it was a bit back and forth, but we stuck to the game plan. Even when it got away or a little sloppy, we were able to get back to our plan quickly and generate on a few chances and get a big win on the road to start the trip."

Walker Duehr claimed the team lead with 14 points (8G, 6A)

Brayden Yager has a goal in each of his past two games

Brad Lambert has four points (1G, 3A) over his past five games

Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, and Yager all had two-point games

Gustafsson led all skaters with a plus-three rating

