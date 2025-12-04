Hutson's Heater Continues in 5-1 Win

Matt Tomkins stopped 29 shots, Quinn Hutson scored twice, and the Bakersfield Condors (9-6-4, 22pts) ran their home points streak to nine games with a 5-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (8-10-2, 18pts) on Wednesday. Bakersfield is the last AHL team without a home regulation loss this season (8-0-1).

Max Jones (5th) broke through late in the first period with his third goal in as many games off a dish from Viljami Marjala. It was Marjala's team-leading 13th assist and gave the Condors a 1-0 lead at the intermission.

Tomkins stopped his second penalty shot of the season early in the second period to keep the Roadrunners off the board. After Tucson broke through to tie it at 1-1, Quinn Hutson (11th) scored off the rush to give the Condors a 2-1 lead off an assist from Josh Samanski.

Matvey Petrov (1st) fired his first of the year from the right-wing half wall in the third period to give the Condors all the insurance they would need at 3-1. Roby Jarventie (9th) added an empty-net goal and then Hutson scored his second on the power play to make it a 5-1 final.

Hutson's 12 goals are the most by an AHL rookie this season. He is t-9th in the league scoring race with 21 points. Marjala and Atro Leppanen each had two assists on the night. Leppanen has nine assists in his last eight games.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Vegas to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. Catch the games on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV on FloHockey.







