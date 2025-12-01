Condors Collect over 7,000 Teddy Bears for United Way and Nonprofits
Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced today that 7,013 stuffed animals were collected at the team's 27th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet on Saturday night. In front of a sold out crowd of 8,534, Condors captain Seth Griffith unleashed the flurry of fur at 3:20 of the first period as the Condors beat Henderson, 7-4.
All of the stuffed animals went to the United Way of Central Eastern California with over 80 local nonprofits receiving the bears for children in times of need and crisis.
All-time the Condors have collected 174,013 bears at the annual event.
The Condors are the last team in the AHL without a home regulation loss and are back at Dignity Health Arena on Wednesday for $2 Weiner Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
