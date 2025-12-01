Checkers Sign Robby Fabbri to PTO

Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers have signed forward Robby Fabbri to a PTO (professional tryout).

Fabbri, 29, appeared in 44 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks, recording eight goals and eight assists. The Mississauga, ON, native has suited up in 442 NHL games with the Ducks, the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings over his nine-year career, notching 216 points (106 goals, 110 assists). He signed a PTO with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past September, but was released before the regular season began.

Originally drafted by St. Louis in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Fabbri won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Blues in 2018-19. He has played six AHL games previously, three with the Chicago Wolves (2014-15) and three with the San Antonio Rampage (2018-19). In addition to a Stanley Cup, Fabbri won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.







American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.