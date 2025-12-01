St. Louis Blues Recall F Aleksanteri Kaskimaki from T-Birds

Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kaskimaki, 21, has dressed in 16 games for the Thunderbirds this season, collecting seven points (four goals, three assists). Overall, the 6'0, 193-pound forward has appeared in 79 career AHL regular-season games, posting 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) and eight penalty minutes. A native of Espoo, Finland, Kaskimaki was drafted by the Blues in the third round, 73rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The T-Birds look to extend their five-game point streak on Friday night in Hartford for a 7:00 p.m. battle with the Wolf Pack.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.