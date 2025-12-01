Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 30, 2025.

Cossa allowed just four goals on 73 shots (1.33, .945) to post three consecutive wins for the league-leading Griffins last week.

Cossa backstopped Grand Rapids to a sweep of their two-game visit to Texas, making 19 saves in a 10-1 victory on Tuesday and coming back with 24 stops in a 6-3 win on Wednesday. Then on Sunday evening, Cossa earned his second shutout of the season by turning aside all 26 shots he faced in the Griffins' 1-0 win over visiting Iowa.

A first-round choice (15th overall) by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa has a record of 8-1-0 in nine starts this season and leads the AHL in both goals-against average (1.56) and save percentage (.942). The 23-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont., has made 93 career appearances with Grand Rapids, going 52-26-14 with a 2.43 GAA, a .912 save percentage and five shutouts. Cossa has played one game for the Red Wings, earning the win in his NHL debut on Dec. 9, 2024, at Buffalo.







American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

