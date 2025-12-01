Wranglers Fall to Barracuda

Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 3-0 to San Jose on Wednesday night on the road.

Calgary found itself chasing early after Igor Chernyshov buried the opener, slipping one past Ivan Prosvetov, who got the start between the pipes.

Cole Clayton doubled the Barracuda lead before the first intermission, leaving the Wranglers in a two-goal hole after 20 minutes.

The second frame offered little relief.

On a San Jose power play, Filip Bystedt made it 3-0.

Calgary tightened up defensively the rest of the way, holding the Barracuda off the scoresheet in the third, but couldn't manufacture the offence needed to claw back.

San Jose outshot Calgary 33-22.

The result drops Calgary to 0-3 in the season series, with a 10-7-2 record.







American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

Wranglers Fall to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.