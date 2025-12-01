Grand Rapids' John Leonard Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard has been selected as the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player's charity of choice - and $2,500 to the Player of the Year's charity - highlighting the company's commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Leonard recorded nine goals - including three game-winning tallies - and seven assists for 16 points in 10 games for the league-leading Griffins last month. He scored twice in a 6-2 win over Rockford on Nov. 2, and posted three-point efforts on Nov. 19 at Rockford and Nov. 25 at Texas. Leonard closed out November by netting the decisive goal in back-to-back wins over Iowa, a 3-2 decision on Nov. 28 and a 1-0 win on Nov. 30.

A fifth-year pro from Amherst, Mass., Leonard leads the AHL with 15 goals and is tied for first with 24 points in 15 games with the Griffins this season. He was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star last season after setting career highs in goals (36) and points (61), and he has totaled 98 goals and 97 assists for 195 points in 264 career AHL contests with San Jose, Milwaukee, Tucson, Charlotte and Grand Rapids. Leonard was originally a sixth-round pick by San Jose in the 2018 NHL Draft and has collected six goals and 11 assists in 70 career NHL games with San Jose, Nashville and Arizona.







