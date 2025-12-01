Jack Studnicka Recalled by Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Jack Studnicka from the Charlotte Checkers.

Studnicka, 26, has registered one goal and five assists in eight games this season with Charlotte. The Windsor, ON, native missed a month of action due to a lower-body injury suffered in late October, but returned last Friday against Toronto.

Studnicka has appeared in 107 NHL games over his career, logging time with Boston, Vancouver and San Jose.







