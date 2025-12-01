Hershey Sends Pair of Forwards to South Carolina
Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have loaned forward Simon Pinard to South Carolina.
Funk, 22, has not played this season while rehabbing a lower-body injury sustained during the 2024-25 campaign. Last year, Funk skated in 15 games with Hershey, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He also played in 11 games with the Stingrays, tallying nine points (3g, 9a).
Funk was signed by the Capitals on March 1, 2024 to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Pinard, 24, skated in two games with Hershey during his recall, tallying an assist. He ranks third on the Stingrays in scoring with 15 points (6g, 9a) in 17 games this season.
The 5'10", 190-pound forward has appeared in 19 career AHL games with Henderson and Hershey, recording two assists.
The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame postcard as the Bears induct their Hall of Fame Class of 2025. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
