New York Rangers Recall Brennan Othmann from Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brennan Othmann from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 22, has recorded seven points (1 g, 6 a) in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in one game with the Rangers this season, suiting up for the club on Oct. 26 against the Calgary Flames.

He has appeared in 26 career NHL games with the Rangers.

Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Othmann has appeared in 109 games, scoring 76 points (34 g, 42 a).

The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

