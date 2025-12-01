Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Player of the Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 30, 2025.

Cossa, who was selected with the 15th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, went 3-0 this past week, allowing just four goals on 73 shots for a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. The 23-year-old also logged his second shutout of the season with 26 saves in a 1-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday.

Prior to his fifth-career AHL shutout, Cossa backstopped the Griffins to a two-game sweep at the Texas Stars from Nov. 25-26. He collected 19 saves in a 10-1 victory on Tuesday and followed that performance with 24 stops in a 6-3 win on Wednesday. This is Cossa's second AHL Player of the Week award, as he earned his first on Feb. 25, 2024.

The fourth-year pro is 8-1-0 this season with Grand Rapids with two shutouts, a 1.56 GAA and a .942 save percentage in nine appearances. Cossa ranks first in the AHL in both GAA and save percentage, tied for third in shutouts, and tied for fourth in wins. On Nov. 25 at the Stars, the Hamilton, Ontario, native earned his 50th win as a Griffin, becoming just the eighth goaltender in franchise history to reach the mark. Cossa also posted an AHL career-high five-game win streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19 and is currently on a three-game win streak.

Throughout parts of four AHL seasons with Grand Rapids, Cossa has shown a 52-26-14 record with five shutouts in 93 games to go along with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Last season, Cossa was named to his first AHL All-Star Classic and ranked among the AHL regular-season leaders in games played (41, T8th), minutes played (2,424:37, 7th), GAA (2.45, 11th), save percentage (.911, T13th), and wins (21, T10th). Cossa made his NHL debut with Detroit on Dec. 9, 2024, at Buffalo and came away with a 6-5 victory behind 12 saves and three stops in the shootout in a relief effort.







