Monsters Embrace Holiday Spirit During Season of Giving with Physicians Ambulance

Published on December 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the return of the team's annual Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance impacting numerous families and organizations across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season.

The Monsters and Physicians Ambulance will offer several opportunities for the fans to join the Season of Giving beginning with the Monsters annual Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Monsters home games on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 6, at 12:30 p.m. to be redistributed to children in need across Northeast Ohio. If fans are not able to attend but still would like to donate toys, an Amazon Wishlist is available here.

A special highlight of Season of Giving will be when the Monsters players, Better Halves and front office staff join together with Physicians Ambulance to adopt families from the Cleveland area to provide holiday gifts and cheer. The holiday gifts being purchased will go back to kids at the Cleveland Division of Children & Family Services, who provide safe and appropriate placement for children and helps achieve permanency through reunification, legal custody or adoption.

Additionally, the front office staff for both the Monsters and Cleveland Charge will also volunteer at several organizations and events throughout the Season of Giving benefitting Ben Curtis Family Foundation, Frontline Service, Goods Bank NEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank MedWish MedWorks, Shoes and Clothes for Kids and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children.

In a continued connection with Monsters Community Foundation grantees, a unique volunteer opportunity this holiday season will be at the Twinkle Shop held by Frontline Service where Monsters front office members will help children and parents shopping for gifts for each other. Families invited by Frontline Service will also have a festive holiday meal and get photos with Santa.

The fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC will round out the Season of Giving on Saturday, December 20, at 4:00 p.m. when the Laval Rocket visit Rocket Arena. Fans are asked to being a new, unwrapped stuffed animal to toss onto the ice following the first Monsters goal of the night which will then be donated back to local organizations. The team set a new record collecting 21,859 stuffed animals last year and are looking to break it once again with special help from The Official Plush Provider of Teddy Bear Toss Wild Republic, Kent State University, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit and CBz Buddies. Stuffed animals collected will be donated to local charities, including CBz Buddies who have been providing emotional support to children involved in traumatic situations since 2018. The mission of the organization is to provide support and comfort to children that are affected by trauma, the opioid crisis, accidents, domestic violence, or impoverished situations.







