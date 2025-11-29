Monsters Comeback Battle Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Wolf Pack

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (6-9-4-0) 6-4 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-5-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring with a goal from Adam Sýkora at 4:35 of the first period, but Hunter McKown responded with a tally at 15:52 assisted by Roman Ahcan to even the score. Hartford's Brendan Brisson added a marker at 16:22 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. A back-and-forth transpired in the middle frame starting with Bryce McConnell-Barker scoring a goal for the Wolf Pack at 2:42. Jordan Dumais followed with a marker at 14:15 off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Corson Ceulemans, but Trey Fix-Wolansky added a tally for Hartford at 16:01 sending Cleveland to the final intermission behind 4-2. Del Bel Belluz converted two goals on the man advantage in the third period with the first at just 45 seconds assisted by Mikael Pyyhtiä and Will Butcher followed by his second at 2:13 with helpers from Dysin Mayo and Pyyhtiä tying the game 4-4. The Wolf Pack pushed the game ahead with a marker from McConnell-Barker at 11:16 and an empty-net tally from Fix-Wolansky at 19:30 bringing the final score to 6-4.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 19 saves in defeat while Hartford's Callum Tung made 27 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland's 43, WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 - - 4

HFD 2 2 2 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 2/4 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

HFD 25 0/4 2/4 20 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 19 5 4-5-2

HFD Tung W 27 4 3-1-0

Cleveland Record: 6-5-3-1, 6th North Division

Hartford Record: 6-9-4-0, 7th Atlantic Division







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.