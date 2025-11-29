Nikke Kokko's First AHL Shutout Leads Firebirds Over Gulls

The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Pechanga Arena by the final score of 5-0. Nikke Kokko made 31 saves in to earn his first regular season AHL shutout and Ben Meyers scored a pair of goals in the win that moved the Firebirds to a 9-5-3-0 record on the season.

The Firebirds killed off three Gulls' powerplays in the first period and came away with a 2-0 lead. Coachella Valley opened the scoring 6:30 in as Jacob Melanson pushed the puck into the offensive zone and David Goyette located Lleyton Roed right in front of the net. Roed went top shelf on San Diego goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets for his first goal of the season. Jagger Firkus extended his team's lead, cleaning up the rebound on a Ville Ottavainen shot at 15:40. Ottavainen's shot deflected off Logan Morrison and the puck caromed to Firkus for his ninth goal of the season. Morrison's assist marked his 100th AHL point. Nikke Kokko made 14 saves in the period.

Nikke Kokko continued to keep the Gulls off the scoreboard in the second period, turning away all 10 shots. The Firebirds extended their lead late in the frame thanks to the fifth of the season for Ben Meyers. Tyson Jugnauth found Meyers at the top of the right circle and beat Buteyets with a one-timer to make it 3-0 with 1:28 left in the second. Eduard Sale earned the secondary assist.

Meyers netted his second goal of the game 5:25 into the third period with an unassisted breakaway and Kaden Hammell capped off the scoring with an unassisted goal of his own at 9:44.

Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot by the Gulls 31-23.

THREE STARS

3.) Lleyton Roed (CVF) - Scored his first goal of the season at 6:30 of the first period (game-winning goal).

2.) Jagger Firkus (CVF) - Now has points in eight of his last nine games and leads the team in scoring (9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points in 17 games).

1.) Ben Meyers (CVF) - With a two-goal game, Meyers now has six points in four games since his return from Seattle (4 goals, 2 assists).

Honorable mention: Nikke Kokko. Though he was excluded from the three-stars, Kokko made 31 saves to pick up his first AHL regular season shutout. Kokko recorded a shutout previously in the postseason, blanking the Calgary Wranglers in the clinching game of the first round in last year's Calder Cup Playoffs.







