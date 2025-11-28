Islanders Lose to Thunderbirds, 6-3

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Playing in front of their home crowd for the first time in 13 days, the Bridgeport Islanders took the ice against the Springfield Thunderbirds looking to record two points against their Atlantic Division rival. Despite scoring three goals in the game's opening eight minutes, the Islanders fell to the Thunderbirds, 6-3, in the first game of their home-and-home series.

Bridgeport applied consistent pressure in the game's early stages and was rewarded 2:29 into the first period when Julien Gauthier collected his own rebound and netted his second goal in as many games. The goal moved Bridgeport into a tie with Laval for the league lead in scoring first, doing so 12 times this season.

The Islanders' early dominance continued 85 seconds later, as Matthew Maggio converted on a rebound from Adam Beckman for his third goal of the season, giving Bridgeport a 2-0 lead. The goal was Maggio's sixth point against Springfield this season, the most by a Bridgeport player against any opponent.

Matthew Highmore ensured Bridgeport's red-hot first line would get on the scoresheet 7:20 into the period with his fourth goal of the season, burying a pass from Marc Gatcomb in the slot to extend both of their point streaks to four games. The goal was Bridgeport's 25th first-period tally of the season, which ranks second in the AHL.

Springfield got on the board 5:13 into the second period as Matt Luff capitalized on a pass from Matthew Peca for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

They cut their deficit to 3-2 at 14:43 as Juraj Pekarcik retrieved a rebound in front of the Bridgeport crease and converted.

On a four-minute power play, Alexsanteri Kaskimaki beat Marcus Hogberg with a shot from the point to tie the score for Springfield at 14:47.

Springfield took the lead on a Chris Wagner short-handed goal 3:07 into the third period. Wagner added his second of the afternoon four minutes later, tipping in an insurance goal.

Springfield iced the contest at 17:38 with an empty-net goal for its sixth unanswered goal.

The Islanders cap their home-and-home with the Thunderbirds tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. in Springfield.







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.