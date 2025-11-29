Reign Edge Silver Knights, 4-3
Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (11-6-1-0) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (9-7-1-0) Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 6,673 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Texas Stars Sunday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. (PST).
Ontario took a 2-0 lead on power-play scores from Andre Lee and Taylor Ward. Henderson stormed back taking a 3-2 advantage with 5:51 left in regulation before Angus Booth tied the game with 2:55 to play and Cole Guttmann provided the game winner with 1:57 left in the contest. Pheonix Copley stood tall in the crease making 35 saves in the victory as the Reign were outshot 38-16.
Date: Nov. 28, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 1 1 2 4
HSK 0 2 1 3
Shots PP
ONT 16 2/3
HSK 38 1/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Cole Guttman (ONT)
2. Angus Booth (ONT)
3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
W: Copley
L: Hart
