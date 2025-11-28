One Day Until Teddy Bear Toss

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The 27th annual Teddy Bear Toss is TOMORROW presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. Bring two or more new stuffed animals and throw them on the ice after the Condors first goal of the night for donation to the United Way of Central Eastern California. The bears go to kids in times of need throughout the year and make a great gift for less fortunate children during the holidays.

A capacity crowd is expected. Purchase tickets now, arrive early, and be there for the big night! Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.







