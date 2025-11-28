Rivalry Road Trip to First-Place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (11-5-2) are back in action and ready for some Gobble Gobble rivalry action at the first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (14-4-1) on this Black Friday. The Phantoms have points in eight of their last 10 games (7-2-1) after winning two out of three last week.

The reloaded Penguins are coming off impressive 1-0 and 6-3 wins at Providence and Hershey in the past week to vault ahead of the Bruins into the divsion's top spot.

The Phantoms have played exactly one quarter of the season so far (18 out of 72) and are solidly in third place in the Atlantic Division.

This is Game 3 of the season series with the Baby Pens having snagged the first two decisions. This is also the final game of a three-game road trip and is Game 19 on the season. Tonight is also Game 3 out of 6 in the season series and represents Lehigh Valley's final visit to the Insurance City this season.

The Phantoms are 6-3-2 on the road while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton holds a 6-1-1 record in home games.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms felt the comeback mojo in Hartford once again. For the third straight occasion, Lehigh Valley overcame a third-period deficit to win. This time it was Denver Barkey (7th) scoring the decisive strike in a 3-2 final on an aggressive push up the right boards by Alex Bump. And Carl Grundstrom (5th) scored the third-period tying goal for a THIRD straight time in Hartford. All three games the Phantoms have played in Hartford, it was Grundstrom who found a way to pick up the equalizer. He also played a vital role in assisting on the Christian Kyrou (3rd) blast that got the Phantoms on the board to kick off the rally.

HE'S DOG GONE GOOD - Phantoms rookie Denver Barkey never stops working. And the points and goals have been piling up for the rookie forward. The 20-year-old from Newmarket, ONT scored a pair of game-winning goals last week coming through exactly when the Phantoms needed him most. He now leads the Phantoms with seven goals. Barkey scored a pivotal goal on Wednesday against Rochester right after the Americans had made it a one-goal game to gain momentum in the third period. His conversion in the slot on a setup by Christian Kyrou propelled the Phantoms to a 4-2 win. On Saturday, it was another third-period goal, this time to break a 2-2 tie at Hartford. With Alex Bump muscling his way up the right boards, Barkey drove to the net and knocked in the game-winner while being hauled down by a defender. The scrappy, undersized winger was a Round 3 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023 and was the leading scorer for the London Knights during last year's Memorial Cup championship run.

In just the last eight games since November 5, Barkey has six goals and four assists for 10 points.

WHO'S HOT -

Denver Barkey - 6-3-9 in Last 8 games. 5 goals in last 6 games

Alex Bump - 3-7-10 in Last 8 games

Alexis Gendron - 3-3-6 on 6 game point streak

Carl Grundstrom - 4-9-13 in Last 9 games

Christian Kyrou - 3-9-12 in 10 games since joining Phantoms on Oct 30

Lane Pederson - 5-7-12 in Last 10 games

Anthony Richard - 3-6-9 last 9 games

PHANTASTIC -

- The Phantoms are 7-0 when scoring four or more goals

- The Phantoms are 8-0-2 when scoring the first goal of the game

- Garrett Wilson played in his milestone 900th pro game last Friday

- Lane Pederson played in his 400th pro game last Saturday

- Adam Ginning is currently with Lehigh Valley on a conditioning loan and is projected to play in his 200th game with the Phantoms this Saturday

WADDLE WADDLE - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (14-4-1) raced out of the gate with a 7-0-0 record then slowed down a little bit after multiple recalls to Pittsburgh but has since been heating up again as they receive reinforcements. The Baby Pens are back in the top spot in the Atlantic Division and are 2-0 against the Phantoms in the rivalry series thus far. Returning from Pittsburgh is goaltender Sergei Murashov and his 1.73 GAA that rates second in the AHL and Sam Poulin (8-8-16) who leads the team in scoring and first-rounder Rutger McGroaty (3-2-5 in three games). Gone are Phantoms-killer Tristan Broz (8-5-13) as well as Ville Koivunen (4-7-11) as well as NHL veterans Danton Heinen and Ryan Graves. Joel Blomqvist had a 1-0 shutout win at Providence to knock the Bruins out of first place. Boko Imama scored on a penalty shot and then got in the first of four fights at Hershey in a 6-3 thrashing on Wednesday.

The Penguins are fifth in the AHL both in total offense (3.47 goals per game) and defense (2.32 allowed per game).

The Phantoms have dropped a pair of 4-1 decisions to the Penguins on October 12 at PPL Center and also on October 22 in Wilkes-Barre. This is Game 3 out of 12 in the season series. The Orange and Black return to NEPA next Friday as well.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Alex Bump 4-11-15

Carl Grundstrom 5-9-14

Denver Barkey 7-6-13

Lane Pederson 6-7-13

Anthony Richard 5-8-13

Christian Kyrou 3-9-12

W-B/Scranton Scoring Leaders

Sam Poulin 8-8-16

x - Danton Heinen 5-9-14

x - Tristan Broz 8-5-13

Valtteri Puuastinen 2-9-11

Atley Calvert 6-4-10

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 21.2%, 13th / 75.7%, 29th - LV PP vs. WBS 2/6, 33%

WBS 15.9%, 24th / 86.2%, 4th - WBS PP vs. LV 4/7, 57%

SEASON SERIES

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins: (0-2-0)

10/12/25 Home L 1-4

10/22/25 Away L 1-4

11/28/25 Away

12/5/25 Away

12/28/25 Home

2/1/26 Home

2/6/26 Home

3/14/26 Away

3/15/26 Home

3/29/26 Away

4/3/26 Away

4/4/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 29 against the Laval Rocket featuring the return of Gritty!

Next weekend includes a return visit to Wilkes-Barre on Friday and then a home game against the Utica Comets on Saturday with meLVin's Holiday Party including Winter Youth Knit Caps for the first 2,500 kids from Reilly Children's Hospital plus all kinds of great festive fun!







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.